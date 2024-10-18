Asset Dedication LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

