Asset Dedication LLC Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

