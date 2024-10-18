Asset Dedication LLC Sells 491 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

