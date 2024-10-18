Asset Dedication LLC Sells 785 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.