Asset Dedication LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

IWS opened at $133.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $134.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

