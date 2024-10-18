Asset Dedication LLC Sells 9,977 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

