Asset Dedication LLC Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

BDX stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.