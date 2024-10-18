Asset Dedication LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

