Atb Cap Markets Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CNI

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.02.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.3 %

CNI stock opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.29.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $627,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $4,451,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 52.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

