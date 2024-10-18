Atb Cap Markets Has Bullish Estimate for CP Q3 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

NYSE CP opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

