Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 5,336.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.