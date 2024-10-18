Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.73 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 2,287,924 shares.

Avacta Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £232.34 million, a P/E ratio of -716.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £355,000 ($463,567.51). 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

