Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVTR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

