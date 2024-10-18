B. Riley Predicts Altus Power’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million.

AMPS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

AMPS opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.96. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

