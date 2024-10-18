Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Raised to $203.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BMI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

NYSE:BMI opened at $205.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average is $194.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $230.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

