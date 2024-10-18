Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.