Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $237.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $50,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,838.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $50,602.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,838.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin D. Leitao bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $67,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,691 shares of company stock worth $72,620. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

