Barclays Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $588.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $565.00 to $588.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $528.97 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

