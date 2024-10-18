Barclays Raises TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Price Target to $46.00

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
TXNM Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 170.33%.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TXNM Energy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.