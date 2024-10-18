Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 166,329,031 shares traded.

Baron Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 39.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

About Baron Oil

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

