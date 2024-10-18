Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BHC opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.