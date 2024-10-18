BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) & Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Critical Analysis

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) and BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and BELIMO”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels $357.25 million 4.78 -$45.81 million ($0.44) -51.00 BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 6.92

BELIMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Aerogels. Aspen Aerogels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BELIMO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels 0 0 9 1 3.10 BELIMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aspen Aerogels and BELIMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus target price of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than BELIMO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of BELIMO shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and BELIMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels 0.39% 0.74% 0.51% BELIMO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aspen Aerogels beats BELIMO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; and Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market. It also offers Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories. The company also provides various control valves, such as energy, pressure independent control, zone, characterised control, ball, and butterfly valves; valve actuators, as well as electrical and mechanical valve accessories. In addition, it offers measurement and monitoring sensors and meters, which include duct and outdoor sensors for air; water pipe sensors; room units; gas monitoring devices; and thermal and energy meters, as well as sensors accessories consisting of thermowells, mounting plates, brackets, and clamps, and various adaptor connectors. Further, the company provides systems solutions that includes energy valve, internet of things actuators, air flow and pressure control, ZoneEase variable air volume, and system mechanical accessories, and terminal cover. BELIMO Holding AG was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

