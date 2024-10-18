Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($80.96) target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($100.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.96) to GBX 6,000 ($78.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.88) to GBX 6,430 ($83.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,338.33 ($82.77).
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,706.35%.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.