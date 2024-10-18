Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($80.96) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($100.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.96) to GBX 6,000 ($78.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.88) to GBX 6,430 ($83.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,338.33 ($82.77).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,946 ($64.59) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509 ($58.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($77.17). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,904.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,706.35%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.