Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 105.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $206,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock worth $102,040 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 417.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

