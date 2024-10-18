BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,709 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after buying an additional 56,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 237,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 163,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Shares of BJ opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

