Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.35 and traded as low as $33.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 500 shares.
Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.
