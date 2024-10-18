BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Insider Louise Nash Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) insider Louise Nash acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,664 ($12,619.48).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £536.71 million, a PE ratio of 638.95 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 503 ($6.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 682 ($8.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 616.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 616.12.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,578.95%.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.