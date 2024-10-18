Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $88.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.79.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research began coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of Block stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Block by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 601,020 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

