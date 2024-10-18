Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Blue Owl Capital traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 56098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9,585.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 293.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

