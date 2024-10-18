BMO Capital Markets Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$35.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.79.

Saputo Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$27.88 on Tuesday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$25.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.95.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.7806854 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, with a total value of C$200,124.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, with a total value of C$200,124.00. 42.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

