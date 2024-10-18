BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 749,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 217.6% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,847 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 157.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.25.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.