Bob Holt Purchases 300,000 Shares of EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,422.30).

Bob Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EARNZ alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Bob Holt acquired 311,547 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,808.29 ($28,477.79).

EARNZ Stock Performance

LON EARN opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Friday. EARNZ plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The stock has a market cap of £6.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.29.

About EARNZ

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.