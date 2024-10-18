Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $210.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $151.34 and last traded at $152.03. Approximately 1,476,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,044,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.35.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

