Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $165.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $169.83 and last traded at $169.61, with a volume of 161586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $695,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 52.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $32,779,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after buying an additional 86,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

