BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 96,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.85. The company has a market cap of $644.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.