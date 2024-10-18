Brian Chesky Sells 38,460 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $5,152,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,200,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,474,870.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $9,793,836.36.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35.

ABNB opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average is $140.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

