Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $218.25 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $224.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

