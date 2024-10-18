Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $25.38

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours
Chemours Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CC opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.74. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $32.70.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemours Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.
About Chemours
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
