Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,038 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2,562.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,615,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,223 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,341,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,202,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 960,120 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

BIP stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

