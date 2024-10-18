Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.08) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
