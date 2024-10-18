Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.39% from the stock’s current price.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of THX opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.77 million, a PE ratio of 368.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.59. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.25 ($0.26).

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thor Explorations news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total value of £19,950 ($26,051.19). Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.