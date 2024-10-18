Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$19.00 Price Target for MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of MKP opened at C$18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58. MCAN Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$14.87 and a 52-week high of C$18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 61.99%. Research analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement

About MCAN Mortgage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

