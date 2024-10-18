Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underperform

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.00.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.17.

GOOS stock opened at C$15.24 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$13.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$696.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

