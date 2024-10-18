Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Position Cut by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 159,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

