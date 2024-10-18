Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.97 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.07). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.09), with a volume of 258,811 shares changing hands.

Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The firm has a market cap of £161.51 million, a P/E ratio of 761.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,727.27%.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

