CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

