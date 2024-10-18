Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 103.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,492 shares of company stock worth $4,641,902. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

