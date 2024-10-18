CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.84.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$8.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64. In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$32,952.64. Also, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total transaction of C$174,357.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,940. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.