Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 13,236 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

