Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,773 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1478 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

